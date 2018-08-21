30-lb shelter cat ‘Meatloaf' adopted by veteran in Iowa to help with PTSD

DAVENPORT, Iowa - A shelter cat who became internet-famous for his physique has found a new home with an Iraq veteran living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Meatloaf, a 30-pound cat, was put up for adoption by King’s Harvest Animal Shelter in Davenport, Iowa, after his older owners weren’t able to take care of him, according to the Des Moines Register.
The 11-year-old cat was fed human food, which contributed to his size, shelter officials told the Register.
Fans of Meatloaf flooded the shelter with calls wanting to check him out and photos of the cat were shared thousands of times online. However, Meatloaf is “cranky” and needs immediate help with diet and exercise, so he was slow to be adopted, KWQC reported.
Steve Gusman, an Iraq veteran suffering from PTSD, was looking for a therapy cat and read KWQC’s story about Meatloaf, the outlet reported.
“Steve got attached to the (KWQC) news story and decided to go find out about Meatloaf in-person,” said Mary Armstrong, Gusman’s fiancee.
The two got along famously.
“They got along perfectly well,” Armstrong said.
Gusman told KWQC that he needed a cat who wasn’t too high strung or hyperactive, so Meatloaf is the perfect fit.
Gusman took Meatloaf home on Monday.
