28-pound cat named Doughnut looking for home in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Humane Society is seeking a kind individual to adopt an overweight cat and help it reach and maintain a healthy weight.
The organization needs a home for "Doughnut," a male 28-pound domestic shorthair mix.
Doughnut is 6 years old. He was taken in on Oct. 20.
Jacksonville Humane says Doughnut needs an owner who can help him get to the right weight at the right pace by working with a veterinarian.
"We know the extra pounds make him cute but it’s not healthy," Jacksonville Humane said in a Facebook post.
