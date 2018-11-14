NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The 52nd annual Country Music Association Awards are TONIGHT at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the show:
WHAT TIME?
Tonight at 8 p.m.
HOW CAN I WATCH?
The show airs LIVE on Channel 2.
WHO IS HOSTING?
Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley host for the 11th year in a row.
WHO IS PERFORMING?
Underwood, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Midland, Kacey Musgraves, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, Pistol Annies, Ricky Skaggs and Brett Young are some of the announced performers.
WHO IS NOMINATED?
Chris Stapleton leads all nominees with five nominations, including some in big categories Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Single of the Year. Writer and producer Dann Huff has four nominations. Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Janson and Midland each have three nominations.
The full list of nominees are below.
Entertainer of the Year
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan
- Kenny Chesney
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
Album of the Year
- “From A Room: Volume 2,” Chris Stapleton
- “Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves
- “Graffiti U,” Keith Urban
- “Life Changes,” Thomas Rhett
- “The Mountain,” Dierks Bentley
Single of the Year
- “Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
- “Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland
- “Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
- “Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
- “Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Song of the Year
- “Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt
- “Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
- “Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
- “Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
- “Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
New Artist of the Year
- Lauren Alaina
- Luke Combs
- Chris Janson
- Midland
- Brett Young
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
- Sugarland
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady Antebellum
- Lanco
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
Music Video of the Year
- “Babe,” Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
- “Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood
- “Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
- “Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett
- “Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Musical Event of the Year
- “Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
- “Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
- “Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
- “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney
- “Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
Musician of the Year
- Jerry Douglas, dobro
- Paul Franklin, steel guitar
- Dann Huff, guitar
- Mac McAnally, guitar
- Derek Wells, guitar
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}