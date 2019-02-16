14-year-old girl sentenced to 25 years in stabbing death of friend

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 14-year-old girl found guilty in the stabbing death of her best friend was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
Nylah Lightfoot, 14, died May 29 from stab wounds to her neck and chest after a fight during a sleepover in May 2018, WFAA reported
The girl who stabbed her is not being identified because she is a minor. She was convicted by a Tarrant County jury Thursday, the Star-Telegram reported.
The teen testified that Lightfoot "was like a sister," but that the two had been fighting when she grabbed a knife, pushed another friend aside and began stabbing Lightfoot, the newspaper reported.
The girl will be incarcerated in a Texas Juvenile Justice Department facility, according to Judge Alex Kim, who presided over the case, the Star-Telegram reported. On or before her 19th birthday, the court will determine whether to transfer her to an adult prison, the newspaper reported.
Lightfoot’s mother, Anntoinette Carter, addressed the defendant during her sentencing Friday, WFAA reported.
“(Nylah) treated you like a sister that she did not have,” Carter said. “You took my child, my only girl, leaving me with a hole in my heart.”
