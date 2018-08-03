  • 100 goats let loose in Idaho neighborhood, snack on everything in sight

    By: WPXI.com

    BOISE, Idaho - About 100 goats were on the loose in a Boise, Idaho, neighborhood Friday and no one could figure out where they came from.

    KTVB reported that the animals were going house to house and eating grass and shrubbery. Some goats appear to have tags on their ears, but it is unclear where they came from.

    Neighbors told KTVB that the goats were there for about an hour before animal control officers arrived.

    Officers initially showed up with one truck, but soon realized they would need a lot more help to contain all of them.

