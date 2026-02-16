Georgia teacher killed in crash as man tries getting away from ICE

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Before school on Monday morning, a crash claimed the life of a beloved coastal Georgia teacher.

Chatham County police say they were called to a crash at 7:45 a.m., where both drivers suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other driver, 38-year-old Oscar Vasquez Lopez, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say Vasquez Lopez was fleeing from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement when he crashed into the other car.

Savannah Chatham County Public School System shared a statement with WJCL confirming that Dr. Linda Davis had died in the crash.

“Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools lost a member of our staff on Monday, February 16, 2026. Hesse K-8 School teacher Linda Davis was killed in a traffic accident near the school this morning,” a spokesperson wrote.

TRENDING STORIES:

Vasquez Lopez is now in custody and will face charges for Davis’ death and other traffic charges.

Police say they did not know anything about the ICE operation or chase until after the crash.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group