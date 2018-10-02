  • 'Hocus Pocus' to return to theaters for 25th anniversary

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Forget Freeform, the Halloween favorite “Hocus Pocus” is flying back to theaters.

    The Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy classic “Hocus Pocus” will have a limited run at participating AMC Theaters.

    The viewings are part of the 25th anniversary of the film.

    Click here for a complete list of theaters and dates.  

    TRENDING STORIES:

    It is also the marquee film on the Freeform cable channel’s 31 Nights of Halloween. It will be shown throughout the month, culminating with a marathon on Oct. 31 that includes not only the movie itself but also the “Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash.”

    The special will include interviews with the movie’s cast, and its director Kenny Ortega, as well as a costume contest judged by Sharon and Kelly Osbourne,  E News reported

    The special will be hosted by Jordan Fisher and Vanessa Hudgens, US Weekly reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories