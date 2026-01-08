Top 25 songs in Columbus, Georgia on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Columbus. Data is as of January 08, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.
#25. Opalite
- Artist: Taylor Swift
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in 15 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 19 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 44 other metros
#24. Is It a Crime
- Artist: Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in three other metros
--- Top 20 song in 21 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 27 other metros
#23. wgft (feat. Burna Boy)
- Artist: Gunna
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in two other metros
--- Top 20 song in 15 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 22 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 39 other metros
#22. Someone Somewhere (In Summertime)
- Artist: Simple Minds
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 25 song in one other metro
--- Top 50 song in three other metros
#21. Tell Her
- Artist: Ella Mai
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in two other metros
--- Top 25 song in four other metros
--- Top 50 song in nine other metros
#20. The Big Goodbye
- Artist: AJR
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in three other metros
#19. Ordinary
- Artist: Alex Warren
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in five other metros
--- Top 20 song in 31 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 41 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 55 other metros
#18. Fool
- Artist: Perfume Genius
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in four other metros
#17. Folded
- Artist: Kehlani
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in 20 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 39 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 44 other metros
#16. Choosin' Texas
- Artist: Ella Langley
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in one other metro
--- Top three song in five other metros
--- Top five song in eight other metros
--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros
#15. 3am
- Artist: Loe Shimmy & Don Toliver
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in two other metros
--- Top 25 song in six other metros
--- Top 50 song in 19 other metros
#14. I'm Letting Go Of The B******t
- Artist: Nick Hustles
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in five other metros
--- Top 20 song in 22 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 25 other metros
#13. MR RECOUP
- Artist: 21 Savage & Drake
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in four other metros
--- Top 25 song in six other metros
--- Top 50 song in 11 other metros
#12. Here Comes Your Man
- Artist: Pixies
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in nine other metros
--- Top 20 song in 37 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 48 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 58 other metros
#11. The Fate of Ophelia
- Artist: Taylor Swift
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in two other metros
--- Top five song in eight other metros
--- Top 10 song in 39 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 54 other metros
#10. back to friends
- Artist: sombr
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top five song in eight other metros
--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 53 other metros
#9. Sweet Jane
- Artist: Cowboy Junkies
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in five other metros
--- Top 10 song in 29 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 50 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 53 other metros
#8. What You Saying
- Artist: Lil Uzi Vert
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in two other metros
--- Top three song in six other metros
--- Top five song in 13 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 23 other metros
#7. Golden
- Artist: HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in one other metro
--- Top three song in three other metros
--- Top five song in 12 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 35 other metros
#6. End of Beginning
- Artist: Djo
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in nine other metros
--- Top 10 song in 50 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros
#5. Purple Rain
- Artist: Prince & The Revolution
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in eight other metros
--- Top five song in 40 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 56 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros
#4. BOO
- Artist: H3adband
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in three other metros
--- Top five song in 11 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 21 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 36 other metros
#3. Man I Need
- Artist: Olivia Dean
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in four other metros
--- Top three song in 31 other metros
--- Top five song in 48 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 58 other metros
#2. When Doves Cry
- Artist: Prince
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 17 other metros
--- Top three song in 60 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 61 other metros
#1. \
- Artist: David Bowie
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 36 other metros
--- Top three song in 57 other metros
--- Top five song in 60 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros