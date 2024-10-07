‘SSS-cuse me?’ 9-foot pet snake found stuck in car dashboard

INDIAN TRAIL, NC — It wasn’t a boa-ring day for one wildlife rescue organization. On Sunday afternoon, they were in for a real sss-urprise.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in North Carolina said a couple pulled into their parking lot with a snake stuck in their dashboard.

Not sure who could help, the rescue searched for a mechanic on their Facebook page to disassemble the dashboard.

The organization later learned the snake, named Penelope, is a 16-year-old boa constrictor.

Organizers said Penople is a pet snake, who doesn’t have venom and did not pose a threat.

The rescue later explained an older couple contacted them about rehoming the snake because their son moved out and could no longer have her.

The snake was also in need of medical care, which the couple said they could no longer afford.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue agreed to take in Penelope. The couple drove over an hour to get to the rescue.

According to the organizers, sometime during the ride, the snake escaped the pillowcase and climbed up into the dashboard. When they got to the rescue, they realized that the snake was gone and found her tail hanging out of the dashboard.

After several hours, they were finally able to get Penelope out. She is safe and resting comfortably.

If you’re interested in adopting and being a part of Penelope’s next adventure, click here.

To donate to this snake’s care, click here.

