‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ swings into theaters. See where franchise previously filmed in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A new era for Spider-Man franchise swings into theaters with “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” now playing in Georgia.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” (produced by Columbia Studios, Marvel Studios; distributed by Sony Pictures) picks up four years following the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

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The world now only knows Spider-Man. Peter Parker (Tom Holland) doesn’t exist after all memories of him were erased.

While his “job” as Spider-Man is paying off with crime stats down across New York City, Parker struggles without his best friend Ned Peters (Jacob Batalon) or girlfriend Michelle Jones “MJ” Watson (Zendaya) in his life. His only “ally” is Frank Castle, the anti-hero known as the Punisher (Jon Bernthal).

Plus, there’s his powers enhancing and an emerging threat (portrayed by “Strangers Things” actress Sadie Sink) that no one can see but him. Will Peter find the balance in time to save his city?

You can click here to find showtimes at your theater.

#SpiderManBrandNewDay: From the web slinging stunts and NYC landscapes to the suit, this is the best-looking Spider-Man of the Tom Holland-era. Holland and Destin Daniel Cretton really worked well together to bring Spider-Man from Peter Parker's teen years into adulthood. pic.twitter.com/OevVlPbG24 — Courtney 🇵🇷 Martinez (@sportsbycourt) July 28, 2026

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” was not filmed in Atlanta. But fans can still check out these spots where “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” were filmed.

TRILITH STUDIOS

Formerly known as Pinewood Studios, many MCU films have used the Fayetteville studio as production base.

You can step onto the Trilith Studios lot with a guided trolley tour. Click here for more information.

CARTERSVILLE

Historic Depot

ATLANTA

DUNWOODY

Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta Perimeter Center in Dunwoody

Filming locations from ExploreGeorgia.org and IMDB.com

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