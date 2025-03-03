Rome 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 67 °F on Tuesday, while the low is 31 °F on Monday. There is expected to be 1 sunny day, snow on 1 day, and 4 days of rain this week.

NWS Peachtree City GA has issued a special weather statement until Tuesday at 07:00 PM.

Monday, March 3

- High of 61 °F, low of 31 °F (31% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Light breeze (4 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:06 AM, sunset at 6:38 PM

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 67 °F, low of 40 °F (57% humidity)

- Overcast with a 95% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Strong breeze (26 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:05 AM, sunset at 6:39 PM

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 61 °F, low of 41 °F (65% humidity)

- Mostly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (31 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (2 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (20 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:04 AM, sunset at 6:40 PM

Thursday, March 6

- High of 53 °F, low of 37 °F (39% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of snow (0 mm of snow)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:03 AM, sunset at 6:41 PM

- First quarter moon

Friday, March 7

- High of 60 °F, low of 36 °F (35% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:01 AM, sunset at 6:41 PM

Saturday, March 8

- High of 65 °F, low of 44 °F (45% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 41% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:00 AM, sunset at 6:42 PM

Sunday, March 9

- High of 55 °F, low of 37 °F (48% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (10 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:59 AM, sunset at 6:43 PM