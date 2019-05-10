0
Vivimed Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Losartan Potassium 25 mg, 50 mg
Vivimed Life Sciences Pvt Ltd (Vivimed) is recalling 19 lots of Losartan Potassium Tablets USP 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg to consumer level. Due to the detection of an impurity – N-Nitroso-N-methyl-4-aminobutyric acid (NMBA) – that is above the US Food & Drug Administration's interim acceptable exposu
