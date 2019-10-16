0
Viatrexx Bio Incorporated Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Sterile Injectables due to a Lack of
Viatrexx Bio Incorporated, Newark, Delaware is voluntarily recalling 10 mL sterile injectable vials of products, listed in the table below with lot numbers, to the consumer level. The products were sold exclusively to practitioners for office use. The products were manufactured in a manner that cann
