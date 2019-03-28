0
Theo Chocolate Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in 3oz Sea Salt 70% Dark Chocolate Bars
Theo Chocolate of Seattle, WA is voluntarily recalling 3oz Sea Salt 70% Dark Chocolate bars (UPC 8 74492 00325 8) because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}