  • The J. M. Smucker Company Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific Lots of Robin Hood® All Purpose Flour

    Updated:
    Out of an abundance of caution, The J. M. Smucker Company today announced a voluntary recall of specific lots of Robin Hood® All Purpose Flour distributed and sold in the U.S. due to possible E. coli contamination. This recall does not impact any Robin Hood® items sold in Canada.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories