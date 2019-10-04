0
The J. M. Smucker Company Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific Lots of Robin Hood® All Purpose Flour
Out of an abundance of caution, The J. M. Smucker Company today announced a voluntary recall of specific lots of Robin Hood® All Purpose Flour distributed and sold in the U.S. due to possible E. coli contamination. This recall does not impact any Robin Hood® items sold in Canada.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}