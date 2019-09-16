0
Takeda Issues US Recall of NATPARA® (parathyroid hormone) for Injection Due to the Potential for
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") today announced that the company is issuing a US recall for all doses of NATPARA® (parathyroid hormone) for Injection (25 mcg, 50 mcg, 75 mcg, and 100 mcg). This recall is being conducted after discussions with the FDA and is effec
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}