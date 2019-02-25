0
Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited Issues Voluntary Nationwide Consumer Level Recall of One Lot (BLM
Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited is voluntarily recalling one lot of Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide combination tablets 100mg/25mg to the consumer level due to the detection of trace amounts of an unexpected impurity (NDEA) found in finished product manufactured with active pharmaceutical ingredient made by Hetero Labs Limited.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}