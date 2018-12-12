0
Kimberly-Clark Announces Voluntary Recall of U by Kotex® Sleek® Tampons, Regular Absorbency,
Kimberly-Clark announced a voluntary product recall of its U by Kotex® Sleek® Tampons, Regular Absorbency, sold throughout the United States and Canada for a quality-related defect that could impact the performance of this product.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}