Inspired Organics Issues Voluntary Recall of Organic Almond Butter Due to Potential Health Risk
Inspired Organics, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of Organic Almond Butter due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
