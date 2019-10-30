0
ICU Medical, Inc. Issues a Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Lactated Ringer's Injection, USP and 0.9%
ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICUI) is voluntarily recalling one single lot of Lactated Ringer's Injection, USP, and one single lot of 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, USP. The products are being recalled to the hospital level due to the presence of particulate matter.
