LIST: School districts delay start of school on Tuesday

ATLANTA — As temperatures dip below freezing on Monday night and early Tuesday morning, one school district is preparing for the potential for icy roads.
Gilmer County Schools say they will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officials in Gilmer County say this is because of the potential for icy conditions on the back roads.
Channel 2 Action News will update with any other school districts that make changes.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group