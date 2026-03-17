LIST: School districts delay start of school on Tuesday

ATLANTA — As temperatures dip below freezing on Monday night and early Tuesday morning, one school district is preparing for the potential for icy roads.

Gilmer County Schools say they will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday morning.

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Officials in Gilmer County say this is because of the potential for icy conditions on the back roads.

Channel 2 Action News will update with any other school districts that make changes.

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