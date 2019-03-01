0
Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP,
Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is recalling 87 lots of Losartan Tablets USP 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg to consumer level. This recall was prompted due to the detection of trace amounts of N-Nitroso N-Methyl 4-amino butyric acid (NMBA) a possible process impurity or contaminant in an active pharmaceutical ingredient, manufactured by Hetero Labs Limited, Unit – I (API manufacturer).
