Better Made Snack Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk In 10 Ounce $3.99 Original Potato
The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a package of 10-ounce Original Potato Chips dated 10 AUG 2019 did not contain Original Potato Chips but instead contained Cheddar and Sour Cream Potato Chips which contain milk. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes which may have affected 660 bags of 10-ounce Original Potato Chips.
