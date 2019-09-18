0
Abbott Laboratories Recalls Calcilo XD® Infant Formula
Out of an abundance of caution, Abbott has voluntarily recalled a single lot of Calcilo XD® powder cans (13.2oz / 375g) with lot number 79696K80 in the United States and Canada due to an inconsistency in aroma and color in a small number of cans from this specific batch.
