Vice President Kamala Harris to return to Atlanta days before Election Day

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris will make one more stop to Atlanta as both her campaign and the campaign for former President Donald Trump race toward the finish line.

The Harris campaign confirmed the Democratic nominee will be in Atlanta on Saturday, just three days before Tuesday’s Election Day. Other details about her visit will be announced closer to the day of the event.

Georgia is one of several battleground states that Harris will visit in the days leading up to the election. She will also make stops in Wisconsin and North Carolina.

Trump was in Atlanta on Monday for two events, including a rally at McCamish Pavilion. His son, Eric Trump, will be in metro Atlanta on Friday.

With a heavy focus on Georgia, it is likely that more visits for both campaigns could be announced before Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group