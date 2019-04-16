DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is speaking for the first time about the state ethics commission plan to subpoena bank records surrounding her campaign.
Channel 2 political reporter Richard Elliot sat down one-on-one with Abrams in an interview, where nothing was off table.
We just sat down with former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. At 5, she answers questions about an announced ethics investigation into her campaign and her opposition to the abortion bill. pic.twitter.com/MekbQgsvpK— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) April 16, 2019
Abrams told Elliot that the planned ethics commission subpoena is not needed, calling it a political stunt.
Why Abrams says she'll comply anyway, plus what she had to say about the passage of the Heartbeat Bill, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
