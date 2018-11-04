0 President Trump heads to Georgia in final push for governor's race

ATLANTA - It's the final days of campaigning and both candidates for Georgia’s next governor are making the final push for your vote.

President Donald Trump is coming to Georgia today to support Republican candidate Brian Kemp.

Trump is expected to speak in Macon at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport just before 4 p.m.

On Saturday, the president was in Montana and Florida where he told supporters the midterms are the most important elections of their lives.

"This election will decide whether we build on the extraordinary prosperity that we achieved, or whether we let the radical Democrats take control of Congress," Trump said.

"This election will decide whether we build on the extraordinary prosperity that we achieved, or whether we let the radical Democrats take control of Congress," Trump said.

Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams made several stops in the metro area on Saturday, including one in southeast Atlanta with rep. John Lewis.

“Having Congressman Lewis by my side, reminding folks of the hard work that's been done to make this election possible, I stand on his shoulders but more importantly I hope I’m a strong inheritor of his legacy,” Abrams said.

Former President Barack Obama campaigned on Friday for Abrams at Morehouse College.

Vice President Mike Pence also made several stops across Georgia on Thursday stumping for Kemp.

“This is the fourth quarter. I need you to show up like the Dawgs did in Jacksonville last weekend,” Kemp told the audience.

Libertarian candidate Ted Metz may not get many votes in the Georgia governor's race, he is on the ballot, raising the possibility that Tuesday’s governor’s race could end up in a runoff.

The latest Channel 2 Action News/Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll has Kemp and Abrams within 0.2 points of one another.

