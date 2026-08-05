The Latest: Senate Democratic primary in Michigan remains too early to call

Michigan's Democratic Senate primary remains too close to call. The race between progressive Abdul El-Sayed and moderate U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens has been a proxy battle for the party's direction. Tuesday's elections also included a Democratic primary victory by Missouri Rep. Wesley Bell in his rematch against Rep. Cori Bush, who was targeted by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee after denouncing Israel's military action in Gaza.

President Donald Trump swings through Las Vegas for a speech on the economy after his Republican National Committee fundraiser at his Southern California golf course, where authorities arrested a man they said was claiming to be part of the security detail.

The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into domestic abuse allegations against Republican Rep. Max Miller as the embattled Ohio congressman faces escalating pressure to resign from his former father-in-law, Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, and Trump. Democrats are eyeing the chance to flip Miller's congressional seat.

Here is the latest:

Ammo-carrying man arrested at Trump golf course made ‘concerning statements,’ authorities say

Authorities have released more details about the arrest of a man who was allegedly scoping out security details ahead of President Donald Trump's Republican National Committee fundraiser at Trump's Los Angeles-area golf course.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele was seen taking photos and video and had a 16-round magazine with ammunition in his pocket when he was arrested Sunday. Federal prosecutors say he told federal agents he was employed by the State Department and was there for a security detail. A search of his pickup truck turned up a loaded 9mm pistol, binoculars and a badge that read “security protection agent."

Authorities say a search of his home found a rifle and other firearms, magazines and ammunition, body armor and notebooks with “concerning statements."

Taele was jailed on $250,000 bond after pleading not guilty to felonies including second-degree robbery, receiving a large-capacity magazine and possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun. It wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer and family members could not immediately be reached for comment.

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