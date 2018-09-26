0 Kavanaugh says new charges are from "the Twilight Zone"

On the eve of a showdown hearing with a woman who accuses him of sexual misconduct at a party in 1982, Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh sternly denied the accusations of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who will testify before Senators on Thursday, and rejected the sworn statement of another woman who said she knew Kavanaugh from his high school days.

“This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone,” Kavanaugh said of the new accusations leveled by Julie Swetnick, a woman represented by controversial lawyer Michael Avenatti. “I don't know who this is and this never happened.”

In her affidavit released this morning, Swetnick said she knew Kavanaugh from parties in the early 1980’s in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., and said she witnessed Kavanaugh ‘being overly aggressive with girls.’

“I also witnessed Brett Kavanaugh behave as a ‘mean drunk’ on many occasions at these parties,” Swetnick said.

The involvement of Avenatti – who is the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, the woman who alleges that she was paid off before the 2016 elections to keep quiet about an affair with the President – drew the immediate ire of President Trump.

In between meetings Wednesday afternoon at the United Nations, the President took to Twitter and denounced Avenatti as a ‘total low-life.’

Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He is just looking for attention and doesn't want people to look at his past record and relationships – a total low-life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2018

GOP Senators echoed the President’s assessment.

“From my view, just when you thought it couldn't get any worse, it just did,” tweeted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). “The lawyer to porn stars has just taken this debacle to an even lower level.”

The Swetnick allegations about Kavanaugh in his youth – which went much further than just talk of heavy drinking – came as Dr. Ford’s legal team submitted affidavits from four people to back up her story, that Kavanaugh had attacked her at a party in the summer of 1982.

Adela Gildo-Mazzon said Ford told her of the incident during a dinner in 2013. “She said that she had been almost raped by someone who was now a federal judge.”

“I also have a receipt from the restaurant from that meal,” Gildo-Mazzon added.

As the day unfolded, Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer called on Kavanaugh to withdraw his nomination for the Supreme Court.

“If he will not, at the very least, the hearing and vote should be postponed while the FBI investigates all of these allegations,” Schumer said in a written statement, arguing a hearing on Thursday “would be a travesty.”

Given the latest allegations against Judge Kavanaugh, Republicans need to immediately suspend the proceedings related to his nomination, and the president must order the FBI to reopen the background check investigation. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 26, 2018

But Republicans were in no mood for a delay or anything being requested by Democrats, still seething over how Ford’s original letter had been sent in July – and never broached with the GOP.

“They should have told us in July about this, so I’ve zero patience with their demands,” said Sen. Graham.