Heartbeat Bill protests expected on final day of General Assembly

ATLANTA - Protests are being planned for the final day of the Georgia General Assembly as demonstrators hope to convince Gov. Brian Kemp not to sign the so-called Heartbeat Bill into law.
The bill would ban abortions in Georgia once a doctor could detect a fetal heartbeat, approximately six weeks into a pregnancy.
Opponents say that because most women do not know they are pregnant at six weeks, the bill would essentially ban all abortions in Georgia.
The action Hollywood stars are threatening once the bill is signed into law, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
The ACLU of Georgia is already preparing a lawsuit once the governor signs the bill into law.
Tuesday is Sine Die, the final day of the General Assembly.
Lawmakers will decide on a variety of other bills including a proposed state takeover of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the Medical Marijuana Cultivation Bill.
