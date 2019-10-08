Georgia to host next Democratic debate

ATLANTA - Georgia will host the next Democratic presidential debate on Nov. 20, another indication that the state is a top political battleground in next year's election.
Democratic Party of Georgia chairwoman Nikema Williams told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Tuesday she was not clear where the debate will be held, but that it would likely be in metro Atlanta.
"All roads to the White House run through Georgia," she said.
State Democratic officials have aggressively lobbied the Democratic National Convention to hold the debate in Georgia, particularly given the double-header U.S. Senate races and competitive House contest.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told the AJC in September that she and other state Democrats are in "very active discussions" with the party to schedule a debate in Georgia.
"I'm absolutely lobbying for it," she said after the debate in Houston. "When you look at what's at stake in Georgia – two Senate races – there aren't many opportunities like that. To have that opportunity in Georgia, it only makes sense that we bring this field of candidates to our state."
