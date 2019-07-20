Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson released from hospital after fall

Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson is now out of the hospital after he fell at his D.C. apartment earlier this week.
According to his office, Isakson suffered four fractured ribs Tuesday and spent a few days at George Washington University Hospital.
“I’m on the mend and looking forward to fully healing my fractured ribs through intensive rehabilitation,” said Isakson in a statement. “I thank everyone who has lifted me up through prayer and well-wishes.”
The senator's spokesperson Amanda Maddox said Isakson will complete his rehab at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta.
Here is the complete statement from his office:
"Isakson will continue his healing process at WellStar Kennestone Hospital, where a team of specialized doctors will work with him on an intensive physical therapy program to help recover from the fractured ribs while improving his stamina and mobility. Part of the challenge that Isakson will face is the coupling of his injury with the symptoms of his Parkinson’s disease, which could lead to a longer recovery process. He is in good spirits and is determined to face this challenge head on so he can return to doing what he loves: representing Georgians in the Senate."
