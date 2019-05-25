Former VP Joe Biden to bring his presidential campaign to Georgia in June

ATLANTA - Atlanta is going to feel a bit like Iowa on June 6.
Three presidential candidates were already set to visit the city that day for a fundraiser with Stacey Abrams.
Now former Vice President Joe Biden just revealed plans to trek to Atlanta on June 5 for an event - details have not yet been released - and stick around for a midday fundraiser the next day.
It’s the first campaign visit to Georgia by the Democratic frontrunner, and the latest in a series of trips to Atlanta by White House hopefuls.
His visit coincides with the June 6 fundraiser that will bring U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke to the city for a joint event with Abrams, who is still considering whether to run for president.
Most influential Democratic officials and activists in Georgia are staying neutral this early in the contest, but former U.S. Sen. Max Cleland quickly endorsed Biden after he entered the race.
The Biden fundraiser is hosted by Mack Wilbourn, a prominent airport concessionaire who has hosted events for President Barack Obama at his Midtown mansion.
