All eyes on Atlanta as Democratic presidential candidates get set to debate

ATLANTA - All eyes are on Atlanta as 10 of the leading Democratic candidates for president get set for a debate at Tyler Perry Studios.

Crews have worked for three weeks to get the huge soundstage ready for Wednesday’s debate.

About 1,000 people are expected to be inside the studio to watch the candidates duke it out, along with an additional 500 people from media from all over the world.

Channel 2 political reporter Richard Elliot spoke with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Wednesday about how the city of Atlanta got the debate.

Here’s a look at the media center for the Democratic Presidential Debate. At 5, what the Trump campaign is saying about tonight’s debate. pic.twitter.com/bgOGtKIXxJ — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) November 20, 2019

Democratic National Committee officials had been looking at putting it somewhere in either Cobb County or Sandy Springs, but Bottoms said she worked hard to get the debate into the city.

“I’m not elected the mayor of Sandy Springs or Cobb County. I was elected by the people of Atlanta to represent Atlanta as a champion for Atlanta, and that’s what I did,” Bottoms said.

Elliot also spoke Tuesday with Marc Lotter, the strategic communications director for the President Donald Trump 2020 campaign about the debate.

Just spoke with Stacey Abrams about the debate. She wants to hear the Democratic Presidential candidates talk about fighting voter suppression. pic.twitter.com/p50Qny7jz1 — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) November 20, 2019

“It’s really going to be interesting to see what happens tonight,” Lotter said.

State Democrats say one reason the debate is in Atlanta is because they believe Georgia will be a battleground state.

Lotter disagrees.

“I think what they’re trying to do is counter what we have seen happening in so many different places, where you’re seeing traditional voting blocks that have been traditionally Democratic, they’re now coming out in support of President Trump,” Lotter said.

Of course, Georgia Democrats disagree with that.

Ahead of the Wednesday’s debate, dozens of people gathered outside the main entrance to Tyler Perry Studios to support their candidates and even protest.

Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston spoke to several of the people in that crowd. Among them were Trump supporters, immigration advocates and a group that supports reparations for years of slavery.

"We need to be seen by the people we vote for. We vote Democratic, like, 90% for the last 60 years, so we want them to know we are here, and we want you to hear our agenda," said Shameeka Andrews, with American Descendants of Slavery.

Protestors outside Tyler Perry Studios. pic.twitter.com/FSdVKwllrx — Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) November 20, 2019

Protestors were also demanding that the candidates end deportation of immigrants.

“We're nonpartisan but we want them to hear our demands to end deportations and stop separating families and we want to decriminalize migration and of course to abolish ICE," said. Kevin Joachin with the Georgia Latino Alliance of Human Rights.

Huddleston also spotted a man circling the block in a truck to show his support for Trump.

The vice chairman of the Democratic committee, Michael Blake, told Huddleston that all this shows that Georgia is a key state in the 2020 presidential election and it's time for change.

“Before being Republicans or Democrats, we're Americans. We cannot continue down this road,” Blake said. “This also sends a message to the country. People don't want to just hear that Trump is bad, but what are you saying, as a Democrat, that you're good?”

The last time Atlanta hosted a presidential debate was in 1992.

