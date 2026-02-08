GBI names suspect accused of hurting 2 Atlanta officers during barricade situation

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News now knows the name of the man accused of hurting two Atlanta police officers Saturday morning during a barricade situation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as Alonte Ray, 23. He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Ray faces eight counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, property damage, possession of a firearm and a hold for Cobb County.

Atlanta police officers were called to the Helios apartments twice Saturday morning.

Neighbor Isaiah Coemmons told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers he woke up to a command to shelter in place Saturday morning at the Helios apartment complex on Cheshire Bridge Road.

“We didn’t hear the gunshots, we just saw commotion, yelling a little bit, then we heard police cars pulling up,” Coemmons said.

Atlanta police say around 7:30 a.m., they got a call for shots fired.

“When officers arrived out there, they did notice indications of gunfire coming from a specific apartment,” said Major Pete Malecki of Atlanta Police Department.

The GBI says the owner of the apartment let officers in.

“When they made entry into one of the back bedrooms, they were immediately met by gunfire from an individual who was barricaded in that apartment,” Malecki said.

Two officers got hurt.

“One suffered shrapnel injuries to his arm. Another one suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Thankfully, it was a graze wound, so both of our officers are OK,” Malecki said.

What followed was a nearly seven-hour-long standoff that even closed a part of Cheshire Bridge Road down.

“I was looking at the ring camera like what was going on,” a neighbor said. He shared video with us of officers near his door.

“It’s becoming more real. I haven’t processed it fully,” he said.

Medics took the the officers to Grady, where doctors released them a few hours later.

“We’re very fortunate that didn’t end in a tragedy,” Malecki said.

APD says five officers shot back at the suspect, but he didn’t get hit.

