Person of interest wanted for questioning in Atlanta 21-year-old man’s deadly shooting

ATLANTA — While the family of 21-year-old killed in a shooting are searching for answers surrounding his death, Atlanta police say they have identified a person of interest in the case.

Police are looking to question Marquavius Henry in the death of Trevales “Tre” Tolbert Jr.

Tolbert Jr. was shot and killed on Feb. 15 at a home on Coleman Street in the Pittsburgh neighborhood. Tolbert’s mother, Santriss Hawkins, told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that the loss has been devastating.

“It’s an unbearable pain. It’s a pain I wish I didn’t have to live,” Hawkins said. “I never imagined in a million years that my son would be murdered being around people that he trusted.”

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Hawkins says her son was visiting a friend at the time of his death.

Investigators are asking for anyone with any information on this case or the whereabouts of Henry to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit directly at (404) 546-4235 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

Marquavius Henry

You can remain anonymous and could receive a reward up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

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