Over 30 dogs rescued from a northwest GA home amid animal abuse investigation

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement seized more than 30 dogs from a home as part of an animal abuse investigation.

The operation, conducted in coordination with Catoosa County officials, was prompted by allegations of animal cruelty at a Tunnell Hill home.

Investigators say they found the dogs living in unsanitary and hazardous conditions, leading to their removal for veterinary care and evaluation.

On Friday, investigators said they went to the Tunnel Hill home, where they found 20 dogs living outside in unsanitary conditions and several others in a hazardous, abandoned structure.

“It was clear that the animals were not being humanely cared for,” officials said.

A search warrant was executed on Tuesday, with the help of Catoosa County Animal Control, Atlanta Humane Society, Walker County Animal Control, and Murray County Animal Control.

During the operation, authorities said 32 dogs were seized and taken to another location for veterinary care.

“Georgia Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement is cracking down hard on animal abuse in the state of Georgia,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper.

This is the second large-scale rescue operation conducted by the Georgia Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement in northwest Georgia in the past month.

