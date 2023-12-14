Officials searching for people wanted for questioning after Georgia fish hatchery damaged

CLARKESVILLE, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources is seeking the public’s help in identifying multiple people in connection to a damaged fish hatchery.

According to the DNR, the damage occurred on Thursday at the Burton Fish Hatchery in Clarkesville.

Authorities said they would like to identify the individuals for questioning about suspected criminal damage.

The website states that Lake Burton Fish Hatchery is a fish hatchery operated by the Wildlife Resouces Division of the Georgia DNR. The hatchery provides stocking support for Georgia trout streams and public waters. It’s one of four trout hatcheries in the state.

Anyone with information regarding the identities or the whereabouts of the individuals is urged to contact the DNR’s Investigative Unit at 770-918-6408.

