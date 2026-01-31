Walmart raises pay for pharmacy techs, creates new leadership roles

Walmart said it is expanding its investment in local pharmacy teams by creating new leadership roles and increasing pay for thousands of associates across the United States.

The retailer operates nearly 4,600 pharmacy locations nationwide where associates manage immunizations and support patient health.

The expansion includes the creation of 3,000 leadership positions and increased hourly earning potential for pharmacy technicians.

Walmart officials stated these investments are designed to strengthen community care and provide clear career pathways for associates without requiring a college degree.

The company has elevated 3,000 roles to pharmacy operations team lead positions. These leads oversee daily operations to support pharmacy managers and pharmacists, which allows those specialists more time for patient care. Team leads earn an average of $28 an hour, with the potential to reach $42 an hour plus bonuses depending on location.

Walmart is also expanding pay ranges for pharmacy technicians, who now earn an average of $22 an hour. Depending on location and certification status, technicians can earn up to $40.50 an hour. The company described technicians as a critical part of the health care journey for their work in coordinating care and supporting patients.

No college degree is required to work as a pharmacy sales associate, technician or operations team lead. Walmart pays for associates to become certified pharmacy technicians, a program that more than 22,000 associates have completed since 2016. The company stated these opportunities are intended to create long-term career pathways for its workforce.

Pharmacy associates receive access to several corporate benefits, including 401(k) plans with a 6% company match and low-cost medical coverage. Other provided benefits include paid time off, parental leave and store discounts on most items.

