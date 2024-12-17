USC WR Zachariah Branch, a former 5-star recruit, reportedly set to enter transfer portal

Lincoln Riley’s top recruits haven’t been long for Los Angeles.

Per ESPN, USC WR Zachariah Branch S Zion Branch became the latest Trojans to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. Zachariah Branch was a five-star recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 7 prospect overall according to Rivals. In two years at USC, he totaled 78 catches for 823 yards and four offensive TDs. He was also USC's primary kick returner in 2023.

As a freshman, Branch had 16 punt returns for 33 yards and a TD and 24 kickoff returns for 442 yards and a score.

Zion Branch missed his first season at USC with a knee injury. Over the past two seasons he’s combined for 41 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.

USC has signed five five-star players over the first three recruiting cycles of Riley’s tenure at USC. With Zachariah Branch’s impending departure, all five are set to be on different rosters in 2025.

Ahead of the 2022 season, USC signed defensive back Domani Jackson and RB Raleek Brown. After playing both RB and WR at USC, Brown transferred to Arizona State in the offseason. He had nine carries and three catches in 2024.

Jackson is at Alabama and played a significant role in the secondary. He had 48 total tackles and two interceptions this season.

Branch's recruiting class included fellow five-star recruits Malachi Nelson and Duce Robinson. Nelson, the No. 4 pro-style QB in the class of 2023, transferred to Boise State ahead of the 2024 season. He served as a backup behind Maddux Madsen as the Broncos made the playoff this season and is in the transfer portal again.

Robinson, a wide receiver who was recruited as a tight end, entered the transfer portal this month. He had 23 catches for 396 yards and five TDs this season.

So far, USC has secured 21 commitments in its class of 2025. That group includes five-star defensive end Jahkeem Stewart. There are at least 10 other players who have transferred or are looking to transfer from the Trojans' 2024 team according to Rivals' transfer tracker. QB Miller Moss has already committed to Louisville while WR Kyron Hudson is transferring to Penn State.

The Trojans finished the regular season at 6-6 and will play Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.