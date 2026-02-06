Trump administration’s drug discount website could save certain customers money

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump announced a new website that offers discounted prescription drug prices.

Trump RX promises major discounts on essential medications.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson has a closer look at how it works.

The Trump administration Thursday night launched Trump RX, designed to make prescription drugs cheaper.

“Dozens of the most commonly used prescription drugs will be available at dramatic discounts for all consumers,” Trump said.

The website doesn’t sell medications directly. Instead it offers pharmacy coupons or discounts through the manufacturer.

Only a few dozen drugs are currently offered on the website, with more expected to be added.

The president said consumers can expect big savings on medications used to treat diabetes, heart disease and obesity.

For example, the popular weight loss drug Wegovy will be discounted to about $150 a month, down from an original price of more than $1,300, although by late last year, some patients were already paying as little as $199 a month.

Trump RX discounts are available only to cash-paying patients and do not apply to those using insurance.

The website advises users to check their co-pay first because for some, paying through insurance may still be cheaper.

Experts say the program could still help some insured patients.

“Anybody who has a very high deductible, someone who has limited drug coverage as part of their current insurance plan, this could be very useful for them,” said Dr. Christina Madison, founder of The Public Health Pharmacist.

According to the website, the biggest savings could be on fertility drugs, which are often not covered by insurance.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group