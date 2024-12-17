Transfer portal creates bedlam & head coaches funding NIL | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde unpack the latest chaos created by the transfer portal. Specifically, they cover Penn State backup QB Beau Pribula leaving the program before their playoff run. They cover how the timeline for when the portal opens and the overall football season schedule needs to change.

For this week's edition of Money Moves, they react to the news of Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and LSU head coach Brian Kelly contributing to their team's NIL funds. In other coaching news, they discuss the possibility of former NFL quarterback Michael Vick coaching at Norfolk State or Sacramento State. Lastly, they cover the high stakes for Notre Dame heading into their College Football Playoff home game this Friday.

(0:52) Transfer portal chaos

(22:56) Quinn Ewers future

(26:16) Money Moves: coaches funding NIL

(32:21) Michael Vick the football coach

(45:05) High stakes for Notre Dame

(53:07) People's Court: pool police

