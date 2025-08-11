‘Spider-Man’ rescued after crawling up building

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Firefighters conducted a dramatic rescue on Sunday after a volunteer dressed as Spider-Man was injured while scaling a building.

The man, who was entertaining children, attempted to climb the building but ended up needing assistance after getting hurt. Firefighters worked for over an hour to safely bring him down as onlookers watched.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Despite his injury, the man managed to wave and give a thumbs up to the children waiting below.

Once safely brought down by the firefighters, the volunteer was taken for medical attention to address his injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group