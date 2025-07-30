Sirens are going off in Hawaii amid tsunami warning

Tsunami warning sirens were blaring Tuesday in Honolulu, and people were told to move to higher ground.

This comes after an 8.7-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Far Eastern coast, the Associated Press reported.

Traffic was backed up in some neighborhoods in Honolulu.

Officials were readying to open a mountain pass for an evacuation route out of Waianae, on the coast of the island of Oahu, said state Rep. Darius Kila.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves of 1 to 3 meters (yards) above tide level were possible along some Pacific coastal areas of Hawaii, Chile, Japan and the Solomon Islands.

All shores of Hawaii are at risk no matter what direction they face, the National Weather Service said. The first waves are expected to hit Hawaii at 7:17 p.m.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a first tsunami wave of about 1 foot reached Nemuro on the eastern coast of Hokkaido.

Damage and evacuations were reported in the Russian regions nearest the quake’s epicenter on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

The first tsunami wave hit the coastal area of Severo-Kurilsk, the main settlement on Russia’s Kuril Islands in the Pacific, according to the local governor Valery Limarenko. He said residents were safe and staying on high ground until the threat of a repeat wave was gone.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves of 1 to 3 meters (yards) above tide level were possible along some coastal areas of Hawaii, Chile, Japan, and the Solomon Islands. Waves of more than 3 meters (yards) were possible along some coastal areas of Russia and Ecuador.

The last recorded tsunami to hit the U.S. was in January 2022. The Tonga tsunami event registered over 1 meter at tide gauges in Tonga, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Australia, Cook Islands, New Zealand, Hawaii, Japan, Chile, Alaska, and California, according to NOAA.

The last massively deadly tsunami of note hit Japan in March 2011. It resulted in 18,000 dead, including several thousand victims never recovered.

