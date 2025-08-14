Recall alert: Dryers sold online via Target, Walmart and Amazon pose shock hazard

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Empower Brands has issued a recall for about 56,300 Remington hair dryers due to a risk of electrocution and shock hazards. The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall on Wednesday.

The recall affects hair dryers sold under the Remington brand, model number D3190DCDN. These devices lack an immersion protection device, posing a significant risk of serious injury or death if they fall into water while plugged in.

Those who have the dryers should stop using them immediately and contact Empower Brands for a full refund.

To get the refund, submit a photo of the hair dryer with its power cord cut in half through the recall registration portal on the Remington Products website.

The affected hair dryers were sold exclusively online through Walmart Marketplace, Target Marketplace and Amazon from March 2024 through June of this year, priced between $25 and $32. No incidents or injuries have been reported so far.

The hair dryers were imported by Spectrum Brands Inc. for Empower Brands, LLC, both based in Middleton, Wisconsin, and were manufactured in China. The recall is identified by the number 25-430.

