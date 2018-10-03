0 President Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser he previously called credible witness

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - President Donald Trump drew laughter and cheers as he mocked the California college professor who alleges that his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, sexually assaulted her when they were in high school.

Trump had called Christine Blasey Ford a "very credible witness" after her Senate testimony.

But during a rally Tuesday night in Mississippi, the president imitated Ford as he ran through a list of what he described as holes in her story.

"I had one beer. Well you think? Nope, it was one beer. How did you get home? I don’t know remember. How did you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know," President Trump said, imitating Blasey Ford’s testimony to the cheers of the crowd at the rally.

Trump continued in his impression: "What neighborhood was it in? I don’t know. Where’s the house? I don’t know, upstairs, downstairs, where was it? I don’t know, but I had one beer, that’s the only thing I remember."

Before a raucous, jam-packed rally in Mississippi, Pres. Trump mocked the testimony of Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford – going further than he ever has to directly attack the credibility of her claims. https://t.co/bW8pLV4eQj pic.twitter.com/mM94my1fQZ — ABC News (@ABC) October 3, 2018

As Trump accused Democrats of trying to destroy Kavanaugh, the crowd cheered in support of the Supreme Court nominee.

"We want Kavanaugh, we want Kavanaugh," the crowd chanted.

The president warned about a dangerous and "damn sad situation" in the country where a man’s life can be destroyed over accusations over misconduct and men are assumed guilty instead of innocent.

Trump also did an impression of a young man talking to his mom about accusations being leveled against him.

"Mom, a terrible thing just happened, a person who I've never met said that I did things that were horrible, and they're firing me from my job, mom, I don't know what to do, mom, what do I do? What do I do?"

Trump continued: "Think of your son. Think of your husband. I've had so many false accusations."

Ford's lawyer Michael Bromwich called Trump's attack "vicious, vile and soulless."

The president was in Mississippi looking to use his influence to sway the outcome of a low-profile election that could tip the balance of the Senate. But he spent much of the rally lamenting the treatment of Kavanaugh by Democrats.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.

