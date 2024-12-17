NFL Week 17: League flexes out Dolphins-Browns for Commanders-Falcons on 'SNF,' announces Saturday slate

The NFL has made multiple moves regarding the Week 17 schedule, including flexing out the "Sunday Night Football" matchup on Dec. 29.

Instead of Dolphins-Browns, the Commanders and Falcons will play Sunday night. The decision moves the already eliminated Browns and a Dolphins team that's likely to be eliminated from the playoffs out of prime time.

The Commanders are in position for a wild-card spot, while the Falcons are a game behind the Buccaneers in the race for the NFC South crown.

The league also announced three Saturday games for Dec. 28. Chargers-Patriots will be at 1 p.m. ET, Broncos-Bengals will be at 4 p.m. ET and Cardinals-Rams will be at 8 p.m. ET. All three games will be broadcast on NFL Network.

The slate for the Week 17 Saturday Tripleheader on @nflnetwork! pic.twitter.com/7hwBpdUvn2 — NFL (@NFL) December 17, 2024

The three games were selected out of five Saturday flex possibilities that the NFL previously designated. Colts-Giants and the Commanders-Falcons game that was flexed for Sunday night were also options. Colts-Giants will instead be played at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday Dec. 29.