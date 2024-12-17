National

NFL Week 17: League flexes out Dolphins-Browns for Commanders-Falcons on 'SNF,' announces Saturday slate

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 14: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 14, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
The NFL has made multiple moves regarding the Week 17 schedule, including flexing out the "Sunday Night Football" matchup on Dec. 29.

Instead of Dolphins-Browns, the Commanders and Falcons will play Sunday night. The decision moves the already eliminated Browns and a Dolphins team that's likely to be eliminated from the playoffs out of prime time.

The Commanders are in position for a wild-card spot, while the Falcons are a game behind the Buccaneers in the race for the NFC South crown.

The league also announced three Saturday games for Dec. 28. Chargers-Patriots will be at 1 p.m. ET, Broncos-Bengals will be at 4 p.m. ET and Cardinals-Rams will be at 8 p.m. ET. All three games will be broadcast on NFL Network.

The three games were selected out of five Saturday flex possibilities that the NFL previously designated. Colts-Giants and the Commanders-Falcons game that was flexed for Sunday night were also options. Colts-Giants will instead be played at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday Dec. 29.

