NASA releasing new image from Webb space telescope

WASHINGTON, D.C. — NASA is set to release a new image from the James Webb Space Telescope on Friday morning.

Friday marks the second anniversary of the Webb telescope’s science operations and NASA wants to celebrate.

Channel 2 Action News will share the image as soon as it’s released.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Webb Telescope first launched in 2021 and is the largest and most powerful telescope in the world, according to NASA.

Back in December, the Webb Telescope gave stargazers an inside look at an exploded star.

Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera, or NIRCam, gives scientists the ability to see the remnant in various wavelengths, producing the detail in the images. Earlier, Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument, or MIRI, had taken images of Cassiopeia A in April, Smithsonian Magazine reported. They looked different than the latest ones, with features appearing in one version but invisible in others, according to CNN.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man finds hundreds of pages of government paperwork -- including bank info -- in recycling bin

©2024 Cox Media Group