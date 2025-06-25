McDonald’s, Krispy Kreme to end partnership July 2

It’s almost over.

After a doughnut rollout to roughly 2,400 McDonald’s restaurants, Krispy Kreme’s partnership with the “Golden Arches” is almost over.

The companies agreed to end their partnership as of July 2, according to a joint statement from the companies published on Krispy Kreme’s website on Tuesday.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts were sold as part of McDonald’s breakfasts at certain locations. But the partnership was dissolved because it wasn’t profitable for Krispy Kreme, the news release suggested.

“We were excited and pleased to partner with Krispy Kreme,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, McDonald’s USA’s chief marketing and customer experience officer. “We had strong collaboration with Krispy Kreme and they delivered a great, high-quality product for us, and while the partnership met our expectations for McDonald’s and Owner/Operators, this needed to be a profitable business model for Krispy Kreme as well.”

The Krispy Kreme CEO said the costs associated with the partnership made the partnership “unsustainable.”

“Our two companies partnered very closely, each supporting execution, marketing, and training, delivering a great consumer experience in approximately 2,400 McDonald’s restaurants,” said Josh Charlesworth, Krispy Kreme CEO. “Ultimately, efforts to bring our costs in line with unit demand were unsuccessful, making the partnership unsustainable for us,” he said

Krispy Kreme said it will focus on bringing its products more places, while McDonald’s said the doughnut offering was a "small, non-material part of McDonald’s breakfast business."

The partnership was announced in March 2024, the Associated Press reported. The companies planned a rollout that would eventually bring doughnuts to McDonald’s locations nationwide by the end of 2026.

