Man says he lost more than 130 pounds while eating Chick-fil-A every day

LINCOLN, R.I. — If you’re trying to lose weight, fast food restaurants like Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A might not be very high on your list.

But a Rhode Island man says he ate Chick-fil-A every single day and still lost 132 pounds.

Tom Carroll told WBZ in Boston that he weighed 346 pounds at 32 years old and started experiencing some health issues.

“I knew I was really big and I didn’t want to go to a doctor and have them tell me you’re really big and be embarrassed by that,” Carroll said.

So, he said he decided to make a change.

“We stumbled into this awesome salad at Chick-fil-A and I thought to myself, ‘If I could just have this salad every single day, I’ll be okay with eating salad all the time,’” he said.

Carroll says he gave up alcohol and started eating a Chick-fil-A salad each day.

After months of salads and no alcohol, doctors told Carroll his blood pressure was down to a healthy level and his blood sugar had improved.

That’s when he said he felt compelled to pass along the secret to his success,

“After about six months of keeping the weight off, that’s when I decided to sit down and write [an essay about my experience,]” Carroll said. “Being able to help other guys like me has been the most rewarding thing that I’ve ever done.”

A nutritionist with Boston University says that making a small change can lead to better results than you anticipated.

“You can just by starting with one meal, focusing on making one meal healthier than it used to be on a consistent basis, can have a dramatic effect on your health,” Joan Salge Blake said.

